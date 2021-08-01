Black defeats Red in U.P. Football All-Star Game

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What a week! What a game!

The players and coaches put the finishing touches on a full week of activities by taking the field at the Superior Dome on Saturday. The atmosphere was electric and the fans were excited to see their local U.P. players compete in one more high school football game. Players finally had a chance to compare their talents to other U.P. all-stars on the field that they previously had only heard about or seen on film.

For the players not pursuing football in college, the game provided a last chance to put on the pads and have some fun. For the players reporting to college football camp in the fall, they got a taste of playing in a large stadium, as well as a week of practice with the pads on getting used to harder hits and more physical contact.

As for the game itself, fans could not ask for a better more exciting game. The addition of motion to the offense continues to provide a much-needed boost in the scoring compared to the previous years. The Black team jumped out to an early lead, but the Red team pressed hard, running the ball. The Red team was unable to convert on some 4th down and short yardage situations in scoring territory, and the Black team threw the ball with remarkable efficiency. In the end, the Black team prevailed by the score of 38-26.

The individual awards were as follows: Black Team Offensive MVP: Kam Karp-Marquette, Black Team Defensive MVP: Collin Arnt-Escanaba, Black Team Jack Audette Character Award: Isaac Codere-Lake Linden-Hubbell, Red Team Offensive MVP: Caleb Evosevich-Hynes-Iron Mountain, Red Team Defensive MVP: Garrett Mann-Westwood, Red Team Jack Audette Character Award: Jaakob Fyle-Bessemer (Gogebic). Individual awards were decided on by the coaching staffs of each team after the game. The traveling trophy was presented to the Black Team and head coach Chris Thomson of West Iron County. A miniature version of the trophy was also presented to Cody Kangas of Manistique, who was the head coach for the victorious Red Team in 2019. The traveling trophy may be passed between schools representing the Black Team, then brought back to Marquette for next year’s game, where Coach Thomson will receive his own miniature version of the trophy for this year’s victory.

Totals are being finalized and the proceeds will be donated to several U.P. charities and schools.

