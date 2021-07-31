Skandia Community Day Celebration returns

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Skandia Community Day celebration made its return.

Saturday, July 31 marked the 41st annual celebration put on by the Skandia Lions Club.

The day began with a parade of over 50 participants and was followed by activities all day long.

Events included a chicken race, kid’s games, a bounce house, food and craft vendors, raffles, and a pony pull.

All proceeds made from the event will go back into the community.

“We annually give out a scholarship from a graduating senior that lives in either Skandia or West Branch Townships. This is something we’ve been doing for a number of years and any money left over goes towards our normal Lions projects,” said Skandia Lions Club President Ron Stenfors.

The Skandia Lions Club is planning for its craft sale this coming October.

