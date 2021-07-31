Advertisement

Salvation Army’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ event returns to Marquette Walmart in August

The event will encourage residents of Marquette County to give school supplies for local kids in need.
(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As life returns to normal for many, millions of American families and individuals continue to experience daily challenges that threaten their wellbeing. The back-to-school season can place a tremendous burden on families experiencing lost wages and looming evictions, as they are forced to choose between putting food on the table or making sure their kids have the tools needed for educational success.

To meet the need, The Salvation Army is working with Walmart to to collect school supplies for local children in need during the annual Stuff the Bus event on Friday August 6 – Sunday August 9 at the Marquette Walmart location.

The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus school supply drive will take places at more than 4,500 Walmart stores across the country. Shoppers can purchase and drop off items at collection bins at the front of each store or search their local Salvation Army’s online Registry for Good to donate supplies online with just a few quick clicks.

“There are thousands of children heading back to school in Marquette County this year, and and many of them are struggling to make ends meet,” said Cari Detmers, Development Director at The Salvation Army Marquette County. “By donating school supplies for a child in need, you can empower families to start the school year well and achieve success in the future. It’s the boost of confidence they need when getting back to normal after a challenging year.”

Walmart and The Salvation Army have partnered for more than 30 years to meet community needs through a range of social services, helping individuals and families overcome poverty and economic hardships.

Since the start of the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Marquette County has provided more than 24,000 meals, 4,000 families served, and  financial assistance to local families and individuals.

With children returning to the classroom after the pandemic, school supplies will be critical to helping them prepare and succeed.

All supplies will be distributed to families in the community where they are given, to help local children enter the school year ready to succeed.

To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit www.samarquette.org

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
20-month-old downstate girl drowns in Houghton County’s Torch Lake
Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.
Northern Strike 21-2 operations planned in Western Upper Peninsula
A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
Calumet man involved with Capitol attack files appeal
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man found after fleeing during court appearance
Higher Love opened its Munising store in May.
Cannabis industry continues to grow in Munising

Latest News

The focus on Saturday was removing tires and other large items from the bottom of the harbor.
Diving Club removes tons of debris from Lake Superior in Marquette’s Lower Harbor
Some swimmers competed in the quarter mile 'Short and Sweet' swim.
Many U.P. swimmers compete in 18th Annual ‘Swim Teal Lake’
The ‘Humungous Fungus Fest’ returns this weekend in Crystal Falls, celebrating a 40-acre large...
Parade kicks off 30th annual fungus festival
Blueberry Festival returns to Marquette
Blueberry Festival returns to Marquette