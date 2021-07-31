Parade kicks off 30th annual fungus festival

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Hundreds of Crystal Falls residents gathered Friday night for a parade kicking off the 30th annual fungus fest.

The ‘Humongous Fungus Fest’ celebrates a 40-acre large fungus growing in Iron County.

According to Crystal Falls City Manager Gerard Valesano, the fungus is the largest living organism in the world.

Festivities are scheduled all weekend around town, including rummage sales, ethnic softball and live music.

The city hopes to unite its neighboring communities during this weekends’ festivities.

Among the participants in Friday’s parade was West Iron County Fire Department -- based in Iron River.

“One thing (is) you can’t see it. It’s underground. People I think sometimes expect to see a giant mushroom, but you can’t see it. That’s the only downfall,” said Valesano.

Despite no ‘Fungus Among-us,’ it has not stopped being a popular draw for Yoopers, Lower Michiganders and out-of-staters alike -- at 30 years and running.

A locally-made documentary on the fungus will be shown at the Crystal Theater Saturday night at 7 p.m. CT as part of the festival.

See the complete list of weekend events on the Crystal Falls Business Administration webpage HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.