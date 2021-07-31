Many U.P. swimmers compete in 18th Annual ‘Swim Teal Lake’

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Swimmers from all over the U.P. met at Teal Lake in Negaunee Saturday morning for the 18th annual Swim Teal Lake.

The swim raises money for the U.P. Diabetes Outreach Network, funding programs that help those who live with diabetes.

According to the race director Kristen Cambensy, the event has raised over $200,000 since its start back in 2004.

70 swimmer and kayaker teams signed up Saturday to conquer the 2.25-mile-long lake. 10 other swimmers competed in the quarter mile “Short and Sweet” swim.

One swimmer, Stephen Ghere, says his reason for competing hits close to home.

“My grandpa has diabetes, that’s the main reason why I do it,” says Ghere. “For all my family and friends who have diabetes; that’s why I do it. I like to support that cause.”

11-year-old Lucy Molnar competed in the “Short and Sweet’ for the second time this year. She too shares a passion for swimming and lending a hand.

“It’s just amazing and beautiful how you can support others by doing what you love,” says Molnar.

The West End Health Foundation is matching all swimmer donations this year.

