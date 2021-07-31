Hundreds gather for 27th annual Woodtick Music Festival

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday marked day three of the 27th annual Woodtick Music Festival.

Roberta Chevalier, who used to grow up in Hermansville, has attended the event for at least ten years.

“No matter how far away from Hermansville I am, I will always come home,” said Chevalier. “The music here is amazing, it covers all kinds of genres, and the talent here in Hermansville’s backyard is incredible.”

Dozens of attendees and even dogs gathered in Powers, moving and grooving to all kinds of music. This year, many local bands had the opportunity to perform on the event’s two stages. Coordinator Brian Whitens says it was only fitting they had their shot.

“After a year of a lot of bands not being able to play,” Whitens explained, “it was a good way to support the local bands and the local community. We really pushed the local bands this year.”

Multiple vendors and food trucks were also on site.

Whitens, though, says a large number of people brought their camping trailers just for this event.

“It’s a camping festival,” he said. “There’s 450 camp sites, and they’re pretty much sold out this year. That kind of dictates the crowd in a great part.”

After 2020 had barely any live music, Chevalier says she and countless others were thrilled to be back and enjoying the beats again.

“Everybody is smiling and just happy,” she stated. “It’s a great feeling. I love live music. It’s just who I am.”

The Woodtick Music Festival ends Sunday with four performances on the main stage, with the first scheduled for 12:00 p.m. central time.

