Diving Club removes tons of debris from Lake Superior in Marquette’s Lower Harbor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - About 2 dozen divers dove into Marquette’s Lower Harbor Saturday with a mission of cleaning up the bottom of the lake.

It was the 3rd annual Underwater Cleanup performed by the divers of the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club.

According to the club president, ‘Diver Don’ Fassbender, over 8 tons of tires have been removed from the harbor over the past 3 years.

Saturday, the focus was on removing more tires and other large items including refrigerators.

Divers also headed out in boats around the Ore Dock and the Yacht Club to collect years of piled up debris.

“Lake Superior was treated as a dump basically for years and years,” says Fassbender. “This practice of course stopped years ago, but [debris] remains. So that’s our objective today, to bring the lake back to a little more pristine condition and make it a better place for future generations.”

Diver Don says cleanup efforts are not limited to Marquette’s Lower Harbor. His team plans to extend their efforts into Munising and Baraga soon.

For more videos of debris removal, visit Diver Don’s Facebook page.

