Brewers’ homers help top Braves

Four wins in a row for Milwaukee
(KWTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Geor. (WLUC) - Avisail Garcia, Willy Adames and Eduardo Escobar hit home runs and the Milwaukee Brewers overcame Corbin Burnes’ worst start of the season to beat Touki Toussaint and the Atlanta Braves 9-5. Garcia had three hits, including a three-run homer, in Milwaukee’s fourth consecutive win. Burnes gave up a season-high five runs on nine hits and two walks in four-plus innings. He allowed four runs in the first inning, matching his high total of runs allowed in a game this season. Austin Riley hit a two-run homer, only the fourth allowed by Burnes this season, to highlight the big inning.

