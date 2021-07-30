Advertisement

Volunteers needed for Lake Superior cleanup coming this Saturday for new diving group in Marquette

The President of the new divers club in Marquette
The President of the new divers club in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new diving group in Marquette is hosting a cleanup of Lake Superior at Mattson’s Lower Harbor Saturday July 31. Volunteers are needed on land as divers head underwater to remove tires and other debris from the lake.

This is the third cleanup of Lake Superior but the group has a new name. They’re called the Great Lakes Divers & Preservation. For the President of the group, cleaning up Lake Superior is about preserving the waters for the future.

“I’ve got a lot of relatives that live here, I’ve got a couple of grandchildren that live here, my daughters live here and my son lives here, I want this water to be better than the way I find it, and unless you’re a diver you’re not going to see down there, you’re not going to appreciate the condition it’s in,” said ‘Diver’ Don Fassbender.

The underwater cleanup starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. It goes until noon. You can find more information on the event by clicking here. You can find ‘Diver’ Don Fassbender’s YouTube channel here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man found after fleeing during court appearance
Marijuana
Public opinion on marijuana changing since legalization
Fatal crash graphic.
Man, dog die in Florence County rollover crash Wednesday
Storm damage clean-up at one Marenisco area home, July 27-July 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
Mugshot for Jesse Raye Matusewic.
Man arraigned on drug charges in Gogebic County following GIANT investigation

Latest News

Ainsley's Halo sign for lemonade stand in Marquette
Kids Club lemonade stand in Marquette raises money for Ainsley’s Halo
Ontonagon Bank helps kids
Ontonagon Bank helps kids
Moving Mountains golf fundraiser raises money for adaptive ski program
Moving Mountains golf fundraiser raises money for adaptive ski program
Bucketfest music festival at Ontonagon County Fairgrounds this weekend
Bucketfest music festival at Ontonagon County Fairgrounds this weekend