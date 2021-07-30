Volunteers needed for Lake Superior cleanup coming this Saturday for new diving group in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new diving group in Marquette is hosting a cleanup of Lake Superior at Mattson’s Lower Harbor Saturday July 31. Volunteers are needed on land as divers head underwater to remove tires and other debris from the lake.

This is the third cleanup of Lake Superior but the group has a new name. They’re called the Great Lakes Divers & Preservation. For the President of the group, cleaning up Lake Superior is about preserving the waters for the future.

“I’ve got a lot of relatives that live here, I’ve got a couple of grandchildren that live here, my daughters live here and my son lives here, I want this water to be better than the way I find it, and unless you’re a diver you’re not going to see down there, you’re not going to appreciate the condition it’s in,” said ‘Diver’ Don Fassbender.

The underwater cleanup starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. It goes until noon. You can find more information on the event by clicking here. You can find ‘Diver’ Don Fassbender’s YouTube channel here.

