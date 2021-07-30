UPIR’s 2nd Annual Christian Groleau Memorial Race

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday is UPIR’s Second-Annual Christian Groleau Memorial Race.

Groleau raced on the dirt track on the U.P. State Fairgrounds for several years. His father and grandfather raced before him. But a few years ago, Groleau committed suicide.

During the memorial race, there will be raffles, giveaways and concessions. “I always promote that we have racers from six to 86. So come out, support a good cause, raise money for suicide prevention and you get some entertainment along with it,” said Chris Perryman, treasurer for UPIR.

Doors open at four tomorrow afternoon on the U.P. State Fairgrounds and the races begin at six in the evening.

All money raised will benefit End the Silence and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

