‘Tour Da Yoop, Eh’ and U.P. Lions Club teaming up to raise money for childhood cancer

Effort to be part of the U.P. Lions Club’s “I Trekked the U.P.” initiative
Race to begin August 6th
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Lions Club is continuing its I Trekked the U.P. initiative, which challenges people to get up and move for a good cause.

This month, the organization is partnering with the 4th annual “Tour Da Yoop, Eh” in an effort to raise money for families dealing with childhood cancer. Participating cyclists will be going through large and small towns as donations are collected throughout the tour.

“A lot of families are split up,” said U.P. Lions Childhood Cancer Chairman Chris Smith. “They need money for travel. One parent has to usually quit a job or take an extended leave of absence. We’re just trying to be feet on the ground and help these families.”

“On all of the social media sites, we’ll have a link to {Smith’s} organization, ‘I Trekked the U.P.,’” said the Tour Da Yoop’s founder, James Studinger. “So people can open that up and donate on their own, whether they’re part of the ride or not part of the ride.”

The 10-day 1,200-mile cycle tour is from August 6th to the 15th, beginning and ending in St. Ignace.

