Stupak, Corkin remember Sen. Carl Levin’s impact on Upper Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former Sen. Carl Levin is being remembered as a man of integrity who helped the people of Upper Michigan.

Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator died Thursday at 87, his family says.

Former U.S. Rep. Bart Stupak says Levin advocated for clean Great Lakes, nature conservancy, the Soo Locks, the auto industry and rebuilding K.I. Sawyer.

“Any aspect of our life here in the Upper Peninsula, Carl Levin certainly had a big impact on it,” said Stupak, a fellow Democrat who worked with Levin for 18 years. “One of the first challenges I had was K.I. Sawyer when they announced they were going to close it. Just a great guy. Mr. Integrity.”

Stupak also noted Levin’s assistance for NMU, Michigan Tech and EMP in Escanaba. Stupak called Levin one of the most effective senators who stuck to his word.

The longtime chair of the Marquette County Board says Levin was a man of great substance. Gerry Corkin calls Levin a great friend to Marquette County and the U.P.

When K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base closed, Levin negotiated a no-cost transfer of the assets to Marquette County. Corkin made several trips to Washington, DC to work with the senator on revitalizing K.I. Sawyer.

“We’ve been able to put a lot of the properties to use and have 1,200+ people working out there and have a world-class airport,” said Corkin. “We can thank Carl Levin for his work because it wouldn’t have happened without the work of Carl Levin.”

Levin was a longtime member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Stupak noted how Levin worked well with Sen. John McCain despite their different party affiliations.

He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1978. He won reelection five times, and chose not to seek a seventh term in 2014.

