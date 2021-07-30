Advertisement

Some Scattered Showers Expected Saturday

Cooler Temperatures are Expected to Begin August on Sunday
Weather On Demand: 7/30/2021
Weather On Demand: 7/30/2021
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, some showers, especially in the morning and then over northwest portions in the late afternoon and evening

Highs: mainly 70s

Sunday: Clouds with a chance of a few scattered showers early, clearing as the day wears on

Highs: 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south

Monday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds

Highs: 70s

Tuesday: A chance of showers

Highs: mostly in the 70s

Temperatures should warm up some later in the week, but no heat waves are foreseen at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man found after fleeing during court appearance
Fatal crash graphic.
Man, dog die in Florence County rollover crash Wednesday
Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator,...
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died at 87
Higher Love opened its Munising store in May.
Cannabis industry continues to grow in Munising
A Laurium Police vehicle
Laurium Police looking for information about a stolen Black GMC Acadia

Latest News

showers
A cool stretch underway
Weather On Demand: 7/29/2021
Plan on a Comfortable End to the Work Week
breezy
Behind a front conditions become breezy
Weather On Demand: 7/28/2021
Cooler Thursday with Skies Gradually Clearing