Some Scattered Showers Expected Saturday
Cooler Temperatures are Expected to Begin August on Sunday
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, some showers, especially in the morning and then over northwest portions in the late afternoon and evening
Highs: mainly 70s
Sunday: Clouds with a chance of a few scattered showers early, clearing as the day wears on
Highs: 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south
Monday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds
Highs: 70s
Tuesday: A chance of showers
Highs: mostly in the 70s
Temperatures should warm up some later in the week, but no heat waves are foreseen at this time.
