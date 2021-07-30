Some Scattered Showers Expected Saturday

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds, some showers, especially in the morning and then over northwest portions in the late afternoon and evening

Highs: mainly 70s

Sunday: Clouds with a chance of a few scattered showers early, clearing as the day wears on

Highs: 60s north, upper 60s to low 70s south

Monday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds

Highs: 70s

Tuesday: A chance of showers

Highs: mostly in the 70s

Temperatures should warm up some later in the week, but no heat waves are foreseen at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.