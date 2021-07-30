Advertisement

Pistons add top pick Cade Cunningham to youth movement

It was the first time since 1970 the Pistons have had the top overall pick.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver greets Cade Cunningham who was picked as the number one overall...
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver greets Cade Cunningham who was picked as the number one overall pick by the Detroit Pistons during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)(Corey Sipkin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(AP) - The Detroit Pistons did what they were expected to do and took Oklahoma State guard Cale Cunningham with the first pick of the NBA draft. Detroit won the lottery last month after finishing 20-52 in a season that saw them trade Derrick Rose and buy out Blake Griffin’s contract. Cunningham was the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American as a freshman. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while leading the Cowboys to their first NCAA Tournament berth in four years.

