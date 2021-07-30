Pistons add top pick Cade Cunningham to youth movement

(AP) - The Detroit Pistons did what they were expected to do and took Oklahoma State guard Cale Cunningham with the first pick of the NBA draft. Detroit won the lottery last month after finishing 20-52 in a season that saw them trade Derrick Rose and buy out Blake Griffin’s contract. Cunningham was the Big 12 Player of the Year and a consensus first-team All-American as a freshman. He averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists while leading the Cowboys to their first NCAA Tournament berth in four years.

