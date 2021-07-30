MTEC SmartZone appoints David Rowe as CEO

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The MTEC SmartZone Board of Directors Friday announced the appointment of David Rowe as Chief Executive Officer effective August 1, 2021.

Rowe is a multi-disciplinary professional with an extensive background in business and product development, management, finance and market research. He has a long and successful track record of developing community relationships and strategic partnerships.

“It is a distinct honor to join the MTEC SmartZone team and engage in building upon the past successes of the organization,” said Rowe. “The MTEC SmartZone has been instrumental in developing and nurturing our entrepreneurial ecosystem, resulting in the creation of meaningful career opportunities in the Keweenaw and surrounding region.

“My goal is to further strengthen the SmartZone’s relationship with Michigan Technological University researchers, local entrepreneurs, and the other exceptional economic development organizations throughout the state, such that the pace of sustainable economic growth and development continues to accelerate. This region is fortunate to have a wealth of technical assets and hardworking engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs. Finlandia University and Gogebic Community College facilitate the spirit of innovation for which our region is celebrated.

“The MTEC SmartZone is uniquely suited to help commercialize emerging technology and foster the growth and development of new products and services. I am thrilled to become a part of the excellent team at the MTEC SmartZone and look forward to working with them, and our Board of Directors, to serve the needs of our constituents.”

Rowe, whose rich work experience has enabled him to contribute to the growth and development of several local businesses since 2014, has held multiple senior-level positions throughout his career. The most notable include positions as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Business Development for a local engineering and technology manufacturing company where he leveraged banking and outside investment opportunities to structure project financing, developed and implemented the commercialization of products and intellectual property.

In addition, at his most recent position as manager of an international energy products company based in the U.P., where he established and directed engineering services in support of a 700+ employee manufacturing facility.

Rowe’s expertise center around all aspects of business development, often resulting in significant growth in sales and operational excellence.

“We are excited to bring David on board. Of all the candidates that we interviewed, he was the one who has what we were looking for in the next CEO to build on what our team has already accomplished and lead the organization forward, and upward, in the coming years. We have a lot of good things going on and I know the Board of Directors are very positive about where we’ll be going with David in the lead,” said Eric Waara, MTEC Board of Directors Chair and Houghton City Manager. “MTEC’s Board of Directors would also like to express their appreciation to Mr. Scott MacInnes for his willingness to serve as the interim CEO, while we underwent the deliberative process of selecting the next CEO.”

Rowe holds an MBA from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad Graduate School of Management and two undergraduate degrees from Michigan Technological University in Business Administration and Biology.

He is a founding board member of the Innovation Shore Angel Network and has previously held positions with the Michigan Tech Presidential Search Committee, Michigan Tech President’s Advancement Council, and the Michigan Tech Fund.

Rowe is a Calumet native and resides in Dollar Bay, with his wife Mary, daughter Sarah and son Matthew.

About MTEC Michigan Tech Enterprise Corporation (MTEC) SmartZone is one of 20 SmartZone Incubators in the State of Michigan. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization directed by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), their mission is to accelerate high-tech businesses growth in the region. Since 2003, MTEC SmartZone has provided mentoring, technical support, and other services to local companies that has led to the creation of over 800 high-tech jobs in the Houghton/Hancock area.

About MEDC The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is the state’s marketing arm and lead advocate for business development, job awareness and community development with the focus on growing Michigan’s economy. MEDC’s Entrepreneurship & Innovation initiative establishes Michigan as the place to create and grow a business by providing high-tech start-up companies with access to a variety of critical resources, such as funding and expert counsel, from ideation to maturation. For more on MEDC Entrepreneurship & Innovation, visit michiganbusiness.org/entrepreneurship.

