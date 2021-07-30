Marquette Fire Department Fill the Boot campaign underway

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Fire Fighters are out in the streets this weekend, to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. It’s their annual Fill the Boot campaign.

They’re out at intersections including McClellan and Cleveland as well as Third and Hewitt streets. Members of the Marquette Fire Department say the people of Marquette are very generous.

“Throughout the 20 years the Marquette Firefighters have been doing this we’ve always been in the top five for the whole state and I think a lot of that just has to do with the people of Marquette,” said Lt. Brett Beaudry from the MFD.

Saturday July 31 they’ll be out again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ll be at the intersections of McClellan and Cleveland, Third and Hewitt and Front and Arch. Motorists are advised to use caution.

