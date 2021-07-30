Local children’s museum opening Labor Day

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After nearly two and a half years, imagination factory children’s museum is almost ready to open. Organizers say the most important thing is a hands-on experience.

“Now this museum is based primarily on interactive learning. So, when the children leave, we want them to come back. So instead of saying ‘did you have fun today?’ we are going to say, ‘what did you learn today’?” said Barb Reisner, Imagination Factory Executive Team Leader.

The non-profit museum is funded by donations. It features 25 unique exhibits, including a downtown portion where organizers want to show children how a community functions, and a hydroponics bay, where plants are grown.

“Children are going to learn the importance of healthy eating, fruits and vegetables, gaining energy from that, being able to work with and put together healthy menu items, and really see these plants come to life and grow,” said Jonathan Ringel, Imagination Factory Executive Team Leader.

Organizers tailored the museum to community needs.

“We want to provide a place where people are safe, secure, and interactive play and learning. What better place than a children’s museum?” Ringel said.

Most of all, the museum is about the kids.

“We want every child that comes through to learn something new, have a chance to experience, express and create, and have a great time learning here,” Ringel said.

The museum is set to open on Labor Day weekend. Its board is still determining daily and yearly admission rates. The museum is on the upper level of the Iron Mountain public middle school building.

