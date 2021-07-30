Local baseball team hosts 50th championship reunion

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 50 years after a magical state title run, an Iron Mountain Baseball Team held a reunion today.

The Babe Ruth team gathered at Lake Antoine park to celebrate. 11 of the 15 players were able to attend. It has been over 25 years since the team all got back together. Now grown up with families, the players remember all playing a part in the team’s success.

“The common theme was, there was no star per say. Everybody had an equal part in it. We all pulled for each other. Team chemistry was the big thing,” said Earl Huotari, Babe Ruth Pitcher and Shortstop

Most players still live in the area, but they are all grateful for good health to still be able to

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.