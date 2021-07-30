Kids Club lemonade stand in Marquette raises money for Ainsley’s Halo

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Kids in Marquette were serving up some refreshing lemonade for a good cause. Children in the Kids Club were set up at the corner of East Ridge Street and Front Street with their lemonade stand.

Proceeds from Thursday’s sales are going to nonprofit Ainsley’s Halo, which provides scholarships for youth programs in honor of Ainsley Kargela. Ainsley died of cancer in 2018 at the age of eight. The kids Thursday were so excited to run the lemonade stand they opened up earlier than planned.

“Being around the energy of the kids is very infectious it’s been wonderful to see their beautiful hearts wanting to give back not only to Ainsley’s Halo but we have been doing a whole unit on the community,” said Whitney Schampers, Kids Club School Age Coordinator.

The stand was set up from 1-3 p.m. They raised more than $1,400 Thursday. The Children’s Hospital of Michigan is one of the main organizations Ainsley’s Halo helps support with donations.

