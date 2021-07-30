Advertisement

Google to ban ‘sugar dating’ apps from Play store

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.
This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban "sugar dating" apps.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google’s relationship with so-called “sugar dating” apps has soured.

This week the tech giant updated its Google Play policy to ban such apps.

It says starting in September, any app that promotes “compensated sexual relationships” will not be allowed in the Google Play store.

“Sugar dating” is when money or gifts are exchanged for companionship.

The new policy does not affect other kinds of dating apps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man found after fleeing during court appearance
Fatal crash graphic.
Man, dog die in Florence County rollover crash Wednesday
A Laurium Police vehicle
Laurium Police looking for information about a stolen Black GMC Acadia
Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator,...
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died at 87
Higher Love opened its Munising store in May.
Cannabis industry continues to grow in Munising

Latest News

In this Friday, Dec. 11, 2009, file photo, United States Marine Sgt. Isaac Tate, left, and Cpl....
First evacuation flight brings 221 Afghans, many kids, to US
FILE
20-month-old downstate girl drowns in Houghton County’s Torch Lake
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
'I should have gotten the damn vaccine': Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39