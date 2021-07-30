Advertisement

Garage a total loss after early morning fire in Kingsford

Officers requested help from the Iron Mountain Fire Department because the garage on fire was close to other garages and houses.
By Alyssa Jawor and TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Kingsford Public Safety Department is investigating the cause of a garage fire early Friday morning.

According to the KPSD, just before 12:30 a.m., a garage at 728 Cass Avenue, in Kingsford was fully engulfed in flames. Officers requested help from the Iron Mountain Fire Department because the garage on fire was close to other garages and houses.

The fire was put out, protecting the nearby houses. The garage is a total loss. There was only heat damage to the side of a nearby house.

KPSD was assisted on scene by the Iron Mountain Fire Department, Iron Mountain Police Department, Integrity Care EMS, WE Energies, and DTE.

