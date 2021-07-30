First Little Lake Community Festival kicks off this weekend

LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend is the first-ever community festival at Little Lake, and they’re hoping you can come and make this a big event for years to come.

Vendors lined up Friday, both from town and surrounding Forsyth Township communities. They offered antiques, jewelry, art, books and household items, along with some live music by Escanaba’s “Sadie Grove.”

Pop, water, and snacks were provided by The Legion Riders and Jokers Motorcycle Club.

“Take me back to the good old days in beautiful downtown Little Lake!” said Connie Foress, organizing the event and hosting it just outside her antique shop, Good Old Dayz Antiques & Estate Sales.

“Anybody that can come. I know that the Blueberry Fest is going on in Marquette [Friday], But if they’re on their way through, stop on in.,” said American Legion Post 349 Director, Richard Wood.

The Little Lake Community Festival, located on M-35 just east of Gwinn, with more than a dozen vendors is looking forward to seeing you Saturday, 8 :00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Foress says they’ll have more than a dozen vendors on-hand Saturday.

