Downstate MIA Korean War Army sergeant accounted for

Army Sgt. William E. Cavender, 20, of Leslie, Mich., killed during the Korean War, was accounted for May 19, 2020.
Army Sgt. William E. Cavender, 20, of Leslie, Mich., killed during the Korean War, was accounted for May 19, 2020.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Friday that Army Sgt. William E. Cavender, 20, of Leslie, Mich., killed during the Korean War, was accounted for May 19, 2020.

In late 1950, Cavender was a member of Headquarters Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 28, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered.

On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.

To identify Cavender’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Cavender’s name is recorded in the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Cavender will be buried in his hometown. The date has yet to be determined.

For family and funeral information, contact the Army Casualty Office at 800-892-2490.

