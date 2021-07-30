Advertisement

A cool stretch underway

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Dry conditions and sunny skies persist today as high pressure moves through. However, it will be cooler with 60s near Lake Superior. Then, showers and thunderstorms move through tonight into tomorrow ahead of a cold front. After it clears cooler air arrives for Sunday and we’re looking at widespread 60s for highs.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Upper 60s along Lake Superior, 70s elsewhere

Saturday: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Then, partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, near 70° along the shorelines

Sunday: Morning widely scattered showers followed by a mix of sun/clouds

>Highs: Low 60s north, upper 60s south

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s near Wisconsin

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

