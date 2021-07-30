Advertisement

City of Hancock moving forward with dog park plans

The City of Hancock has been planning a dog park since March... now the vision is more clear.
A rendered image of what the dog park would look like by the Maasto Hiito trails in Hancock....
A rendered image of what the dog park would look like by the Maasto Hiito trails in Hancock. Courtesy of the City of Hancock.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - “The recreation commission has budgeted $20,000 for funding for the dog park in our future budgeting,” said Deborah Mann, Hancock Recreation Committee chair. “That funding will be available if the millage passes next week,” she explained.

The millage will be an option on the August 3 election ballots.

Assuming the millage passes, the city will still need additional support from its residents.

“We really need it up here, and we do intend to have the park open by winter,” said John Diebel, Hancock Recreation Committee member. “It will take a little work by volunteers, but we think there’s enough interest in the community to make that happen.”

Diebel says it will be easy putting the park together, but after further planning, the city found another problem.

The project ended up being double the original price quote.

“We wrote a grant to Michigan Economic Development Corporation for a Patronicity possibility,” said Mann. “It’s a public spaces, community places and basically it’s a place-making. We wanted to make our dog park a special place for people to visit.”

To accept the grant, the city has to raise nearly $20,000 more. However, any donations will be matched 2-to-1 by the MEDC.

To donate, click this link.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
UPDATE: Ironwood man found after fleeing during court appearance
Fatal crash graphic.
Man, dog die in Florence County rollover crash Wednesday
A Laurium Police vehicle
Laurium Police looking for information about a stolen Black GMC Acadia
Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful military voice and Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator,...
Ex-Sen. Levin, Michigan’s longest-serving senator, has died at 87
Higher Love opened its Munising store in May.
Cannabis industry continues to grow in Munising

Latest News

A selfie Karl Dresch took at the U.S. Capitol and shared with another Facbeook user, according...
Calumet man involved with Capitol attack files appeal
FILE. In this June 4, 2013, file photo, Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich. asks a question of a witness...
President, public officials, others react to Carl Levin’s death
Sawyer International Airport is one of the training sites.
Northern Strike 21-2 operations planned in Western Upper Peninsula
Fire graphic
Garage a total loss after early morning fire in Kingsford