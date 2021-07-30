City of Hancock moving forward with dog park plans

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - “The recreation commission has budgeted $20,000 for funding for the dog park in our future budgeting,” said Deborah Mann, Hancock Recreation Committee chair. “That funding will be available if the millage passes next week,” she explained.

The millage will be an option on the August 3 election ballots.

Assuming the millage passes, the city will still need additional support from its residents.

“We really need it up here, and we do intend to have the park open by winter,” said John Diebel, Hancock Recreation Committee member. “It will take a little work by volunteers, but we think there’s enough interest in the community to make that happen.”

Diebel says it will be easy putting the park together, but after further planning, the city found another problem.

The project ended up being double the original price quote.

“We wrote a grant to Michigan Economic Development Corporation for a Patronicity possibility,” said Mann. “It’s a public spaces, community places and basically it’s a place-making. We wanted to make our dog park a special place for people to visit.”

To accept the grant, the city has to raise nearly $20,000 more. However, any donations will be matched 2-to-1 by the MEDC.

To donate, click this link.

