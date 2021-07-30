Calumet man involved with Capitol attack files appeal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - An Upper Michigan man continues to fight against his detainment for charges related to the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Karl Dresch, of Calumet, initially filed an appeal against his detention back in May. He was arrested on January 19. That was just days after he was identified as one of the people who stormed the Capitol building on January 6 as part of former President Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally.

In the appeal, Dresch argued that he was not a flight risk and several members of the Houghton County community vouched for him, including the late Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean. Dresch also argued that his charges were not serious enough to warrant detainment, since only one of the five charges is a felony.

The Federal judge denied the motion, however, citing several of Dresch’s social media posts during the riots as evidence that he was going to Washington, D.C. with the specific intent of taking over the U.S. Capitol. The prosecution included Dresch’s status as a convicted felon in their argument for detainment.

On Thursday, Dresch filed another appeal regarding his detainment. No new court date is set yet. Dresch remains in a federal holding facility without the possibility for bond.

