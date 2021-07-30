Brimley woman appointed to Early Childhood Investment Corporation Executive Committee

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer Friday announced the appointment of a Brimley woman to the Early Childhood Investment Corporation Executive Committee.

Ann F. Cameron is the Head Start director for the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan, Inc. and an early childhood education student advisor for Bay Mills Community College. She holds an Associate of Arts in Early Childhood Administration from Bay Mills Community College.

Cameron is appointed for a term commencing July 30, 2021 and expiring July 22, 2023. She succeeds Raeanne Madison who has resigned.

The Early Childhood Investment Corporation was created to be the state’s focal point for information and investment in early childhood education in Michigan so that children can arrive at the kindergarten door, safe, healthy, and eager for learning and life.

The Investment Corporation was founded in 2005 and charged with implementing a Great Start system for Michigan both at the state level as well as one community at a time.

Her appointment, and the others below, are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

Others appointed include:

Sonia Acosta, Ph.D., of Bloomfield Hills, is the president and CEO of Centro Multicultural La Familia, Inc. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Universidad Del Noreste, and a Master of Arts and Ph.D. in Psychology from Western Michigan University. Dr. Acosta is appointed for a term commencing July 30, 2021 and expiring July 22, 2025. She succeeds Jennifer Archey whose term expired July 22, 2021.

Luanne Ewald, of Royal Oak, is the chief operating officer for the University of Michigan CS Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Marquette University and a Master of Hospital and Health Administration from Xavier University. Ewald is reappointed for a term commencing July 30, 2021 and expiring July 22, 2025.

Laurie L. Linscott, of East Lansing, is the director of the Michigan State University Child Development Laboratories. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education and Social Science from Western Michigan University and a Master of Arts in Child Development from Michigan State University. Linscott is reappointed for a term commencing July 30, 2021 and expiring July 22, 2025.

Sharon Claytor Peters, of Belleville, is the founder and principal of Claytor Peters Consulting, where she consults on children’s policy issues, and the former president of CEO of Michigan’s Children. She holds a Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts in Anthropology from Michigan State University. Peters is appointed for a term commencing July 30, 2021 and expiring July 22, 2024. She succeeds Leslie Murphy who has resigned.

John R. Severson, Ph.D., of North Muskegon, is the superintendent of Muskegon Area Intermediate School District. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Geography, a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership, and a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Western Michigan University. Dr. Severson is reappointed for a term commencing July 30, 2021 and expiring July 22, 2025.

Kevin Stotts, of Ada, is the president of Talent 2025 and a member of the Children’s Leadership Council of Michigan. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in International Relations from Michigan State University. Stotts is appointed for a term commencing July 30, 2021 and expiring July 22, 2024. He succeeds Shauna Barbeau who has resigned.

