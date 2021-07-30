Blueberry Fest returns with an artistic twist

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blueberry Fest is Friday in downtown Marquette.

Chris Wilson, a volunteer for The Gallery Marquette, says this is a big event for local artists. Many different art pieces and exhibits will be on West Washington Street. There will be ring making as well as henna tattoos that anyone can get. Wilson adds that after a tough year for artists, because many events were cancelled because of COVID-19, she is happy to see this one happening.

Joy Bender-Hadley, The Gallery Marquette manager says there will also be a fundraiser for a Marquette Area High School Teacher that has been undergoing health problems. BotJoy will offer kids the opportunity to draw their own robot. All donations and the $5 fee to get artistic will go towards helping the teacher.

The annual Blueberry Festival is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The 100 block of West Washington Street and the 100 to 200 blocks of South Front Street in Marquette will be blocked off during this time.

