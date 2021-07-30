Advertisement

20-month-old downstate girl drowns in Houghton County’s Torch Lake

A downstate family from the Brighton area was camping in the area when their daughter wandered off.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A downstate child accidentally drowned in an Upper Michigan lake Thursday evening.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Calumet Post were dispatched to the Torch Lake area on July 29 at approximately 7:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

A downstate family from the Brighton area was camping in the area when their 20-month-old daughter wandered off. The child was found shortly after in Torch Lake, unresponsive.

Family and EMS attempted CPR and other life-saving measures, and eventually the child was transported to Mott Children’s Hospital where additional life-saving measures were attempted.

No foul play is suspected in this incident and no names will be released.

