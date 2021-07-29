WR Randall Cobb, T Dennis Kelly at day two of Packers practice
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some new and familiar faces were at Green Bay Packers Training Camp Thursday.
WR Randall Cobb rejoined his first team after being traded from Houston this week. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers requested the team acquire Cobb, one of his favorite targets. Cobb, who played with the Packers from 2011-2018, received plenty of love from fans at Ray Nitschke Field. Cobb is considered a fan favorite in Green Bay.
In a pre-practice press conference, GM Brian Gutekunst stated that they acquired Cobb because it was a “very important thing for Aaron. [Rodgers]”
On Thursday, the Packers announced the signing of T Dennis Kelly. Kelly tricked reporters and fans by wearing David Bakhtiari’s No. 69 jersey. Bakhtiari is still recovering from a torn ACL.
Kelly is a 10th-year player out of Purdue. He played for the Eagles for four seasons before he was traded to the Tennessee Titans.
“Last season, he started all 16 regular-season games for the first time in his career, helping RB Derrick Henry lead the NFL and set a team record with 2,027 rushing yards during the regular season, becoming the eighth player in league annals to rush for 2,000-plus yards in a season. Kelly was part of a line that helped Tennessee rank No. 2 in the NFL in rushing offense (168.1 ypg) and tied for No. 2 in total offense (396.4 ypg). He will wear No. 79 for the Packers,” reads a statement from the team.
