Whitmer announces $24.5M AmeriCorps investment to address COVID-19 recovery, strengthen communities

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission Thursday announced Michigan’s $24.5 million AmeriCorps investment that will support over 1,000 AmeriCorps members tackling some of the state’s toughest challenges, including COVID-19 recovery, disaster services, economic opportunity, environmental stewardship, education, health and safer communities.

“Michigan AmeriCorps members work tirelessly to help communities tackle their toughest challenges,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “This funding will help them continue their efforts and play a role in our state’s economic jumpstart as we emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”

During the last program year, AmeriCorps members served 33,275 youth, treated 1,026 acres of public land and provided 6,541 individuals with health services.

This investment will support 26 Michigan organizations through 28 sub-grants and one planning grant to expand their reach and impact in Michigan communities. Those organizations include:

Albion College: $191,591, South Central Michigan Region

American Red Cross-Michigan Region: $301,057, Statewide

BHK Child Development Board: $133,731, Upper Peninsula

Cherry Health: $386,466, West Michigan Region

Child & Family Services of Northwestern MI: $474,122, Statewide

City Year Detroit: $1,762,272, Southeast Michigan Region

Community Economic Development Association of MI: $326,000, Statewide

Crim Fitness Foundation: $244,054, Mid-Michigan Region

Eastern Michigan University: $54,506 planning grant, Southeast Michigan Region

Hope Network: $1,149,569, Statewide

Huron Pines: $388,007, Statewide

Luella Hannan Foundation: $83,211, Southeast Michigan Region

Ingham County Health Department: $163,945, Mid-Michigan Region

Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness: $290,538, Statewide

Michigan College Access Network: $1,076,000, two grants, Statewide

Michigan Fitness Foundation, $114,048, Statewide

Michigan Primary Care Association: $180,927, Statewide

Michigan State University Extension: $244,500, Statewide

Peckham, Inc.: $163,486, Mid-Michigan Region

Special Olympics Michigan: $125,510, Statewide

Teach for America: $25,000, Southeast Michigan Region

United Way of Genesee County: $244,472, Mid-Michigan Region

Urban Neighborhood Initiatives: $114,100, Southeast Michigan Region

WARM Training Center (EcoWorks): $387261, Southeast Michigan Region

Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency: $114,100, Southeast Michigan Region

Wayne State University: 737,020, two grants, Southeast Michigan Region

These funds are made possible through a $9.4 million federal AmeriCorps grant and AmeriCorps’ unique model that will leverage an additional nearly $10.7 million in matching funds from the private sector, foundations and other sources, increasing the return on the federal funds.

In addition, AmeriCorps is providing $4.4 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for AmeriCorps members. Upon completion of a full-time term of service, AmeriCorps members will receive an education award of over $6,000 they can use to cover the cost of college or pay back student loans.

“We’re incredibly proud to host two AmeriCorps grant programs – one to help students get into college and one to help them complete college – all in support of the governor’s Sixty by 30 goal,” said Ryan Fewins-Bliss, Michigan College Access Network (MCAN) executive director. “National service is one of the best ways an organization like MCAN can impact individuals, communities and the state. We will use these funds and empower these AmeriCorps members to close education equity gaps for low-income students, first-generation college-going students and students of color across Michigan.”

“Public purpose is one of Albion College’s core institutional values,” said Mathew Johnson, Albion College president. “This grant will allow us to expand opportunities offered through the new School for Public Purpose and Professional Advancement for students to engage with community partners in areas such as education, health, food security, and economic development, strengthening our long-standing relationships within the local community and creating lasting social impact.”

To learn more about Michigan’s AmeriCorps efforts, visit Michigan.gov/volunteer.

The Michigan Community Service Commission (MCSC) utilizes service as a strategy to address the state’s most pressing issues and empowers volunteers to strengthen communities. From 2021-2022, the MCSC will grant more than $21 million in federal funds to local communities for volunteer programs and activities. Michigan’s AmeriCorps, Mentor Michigan and Volunteer Michigan are premier programs of the MCSC. The MCSC is housed in the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/volunteer.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.