Advertisement

US pole vaulter’s positive test sends Aussies into isolation

Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
Sam Kendricks competes during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. The pole vaulter tested positive at the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By EDDIE PELLS
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The fragile nature of an Olympics during the pandemic came into sharp focus when the entire Australian track team spent time in a brief quarantine after American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks pulled out of the Tokyo Games because of a positive COVID-19 test.

The news about Kendricks deprived the meet of one of its high-profile athletes and then rippled across the sport.

The track field competition is scheduled to open Friday.

The two-time world champion was one of dozens of athletes on the training track this week and Australia announced it had put its entire team in isolation and subjected it to testing after three athletes reported having casual contact with Kendricks.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
Public opinion on marijuana changing since legalization
Storm damage clean-up at one Marenisco area home, July 27-July 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
Mugshot for Jesse Raye Matusewic.
Man arraigned on drug charges in Gogebic County following GIANT investigation
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
According to a post by Elsa Green on Facebook, Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dogo and...
Keweenaw County K9 finds woman’s wedding rings at Eagle River beach

Latest News

In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year
Starting the day with positive intentions
Starting the day with positive intentions
The progressive advocacy group Our Revolution is rebranding now that SEn. Bernie Sanders is no...
Pro-Sanders group rebranding into ‘pragmatic progressives’
A Laurium Police vehicle
Laurium Police looking for information about a stolen Black GMC Arcadia
Employees of Activision Blizzard walked out Wednesday to pressure the video games company to...
Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout amid gender discrimination lawsuit