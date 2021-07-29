Advertisement

Plan on a Comfortable End to the Work Week

With Mild Temperatures and Low Humidity
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy

Highs: near 70 north-central and east, 70s elsewhere

Chance of showers and possible thundershowers spreading across the U.P. during the night

Saturday: Best chance of showers in the morning, clouds mixed with sun

Highs: mainly 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool

Highs: 60s to near 70 north, 70s south

Look for seasonable temperatures during the first week of August.  It should be cool to start the week with warming late in the week.  The best chance of showers should occur about Tuesday.

