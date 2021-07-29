Plan on a Comfortable End to the Work Week
With Mild Temperatures and Low Humidity
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy
Highs: near 70 north-central and east, 70s elsewhere
Chance of showers and possible thundershowers spreading across the U.P. during the night
Saturday: Best chance of showers in the morning, clouds mixed with sun
Highs: mainly 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool
Highs: 60s to near 70 north, 70s south
Look for seasonable temperatures during the first week of August. It should be cool to start the week with warming late in the week. The best chance of showers should occur about Tuesday.
