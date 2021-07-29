Advertisement

Pine Mountain 500 race returns

The event returns for its second year about being canceled last year.


By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - After being canceled last year, the Pine Mountain 500 race returns for its second annual event.

The event starts at the top of Pine Mountain, where participants will follow about a two mile trail down the mountain. The race ends with the 500-step stairs back to the top.

The course is family friendly, with participants ranging from ages from four to 78. Organizers say events like this are rare to find.

“So, the Pine Mountain 500, in our opinion, is a premiere athletic event. It’s a one-of-a-kind stair climb. We don’t have a lot of options like this in the U.P. and even nationwide there are not a lot of stair climbs,” said Melissa Wentarmini, Pine Mountain 500 Race Director.

The event is August 7th starting at 9 a.m. CT. Enrollment is open and will continue to the morning of. You can find more information on the race and registration on the Pine Mountain 500′s website.

