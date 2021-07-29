Ontonagon County prepares for Bucketfest

GREENLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - A crew in Greenland Thursday started prepping the Ontonagon County Fairgrounds for its two-day music festival called Bucketfest.

“Bucketfest started off as a memorial for our friend Jim Koski who died in a motorcycle accident,” said Bucketfest Co-founder Brian Nowicki.

Nowicki says his friend Jim Koski, nicknamed Bucket, died in 2005. But he used to throw an annual get-together of his own for many years before.

“Every summer there would be a party, and my previous bands had played at the parties too,” added Nowicki. “When he died in the motorcycle accident, the annual summer party kind of went away.”

To honor Bucket the group of guys decided to create Bucketfest.

As it enters its sixth year now, Singer Brian Yaklyvich says the turnout has been phenomenal, especially for bands like his – A Beautiful Mess.

“It’s just amazing, to see the people who come to support you,” said Yaklyvich. “It’s one of the biggest things, it’s one of the reasons we play music. It’s for our fans, for the love of music.”

The festival also raises money for the Jim Koski Scholarship at Ontonagon Schools, along with funding for the Greenland ski hill and the Lions Club.

The gate opens at four on Friday for a five o’clock festival start.

On Saturday, the gate opens at 11, and the first performance will be at noon.

