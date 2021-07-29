Ontonagon bank to give backpacks to school

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Citizens State Bank was purchased last year in Ontonagon.

As part of its new ownership plans, the bank is making a donation to Ontonagon Schools.

Every student k-12 will be given a free, customized backpack, water bottle and name tag.

Both the bank are happy the kids get something special this year.

“We want to invest in our future, and what better way to invest in our future than the kids that are our future,” said Citizens State Bank Market President Ann Lantz.

As for the school, Superintendent Jim Bobula says the kids deserve this treat.

“It alleviates the stress on the family to try to have to find those school supplies,” said Bobula. “You know, especially if folks haven’t been working or anything.”

Citizens State Bank is also asking for school supply donations that can be dropped off at the bank to fill the school bags.

Monetary donations can also be passed along to the school.

