Advertisement

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

The U.S. Navy charged a sailor with setting the worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in...
The U.S. Navy charged a sailor with setting the worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it’s charged a sailor with starting a fire last year that destroyed a warship docked off San Diego.

The amphibious assault ship called the USS Bonhomme Richard burned for more than four days and was the Navy’s worst U.S. warship fire outside of combat in recent memory.

The ship was left with extensive structural, electrical and mechanical damage and was later scrapped.

The sailor was a member of the crew at the time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Ironwood man convicted on criminal sexual conduct charges, but remains at large
Marijuana
Public opinion on marijuana changing since legalization
Storm damage clean-up at one Marenisco area home, July 27-July 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
Mugshot for Jesse Raye Matusewic.
Man arraigned on drug charges in Gogebic County following GIANT investigation
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition

Latest News

The race returns after being canceled this year, all ages are welcome
Pine Mountain 500 race returns
Health officials get more aggressive with urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19,...
Number of new COVID cases grows around U.S.
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden urges states, localities to offer $100 to unvaccinated for getting shots
President Joe Biden addressed new vaccine requirements and the response to the COVID-19...
Biden: 'An American tragedy'