Man, dog die in Florence County rollover crash Wednesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A man and his dog are dead following a rollover crash Wednesday in Florence County, Wis.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to State Highway 101, south of County Highway D, for the rollover at 4:56 p.m. central on July 28.

The man who was driving had to be extricated by the Florence Fire Department, before he was treated at the scene and taken to Dickinson County Healthcare System. The man was later transferred to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, where he died from his injuries.

His dog was also in the vehicle when it crashed, and it died at the scene.

The name and age of the man and his dog have not yet been released.

The crash investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated if more information is made available.

Florence Fire Department, Fence Fire Department, Florence Rescue and Integrity paramedics assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

