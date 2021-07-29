Advertisement

Man, dog die in Florence County rollover crash Wednesday

The vehicle rollover happened State Highway 101, south of County Highway D, just before 5:00 p.m. central on July 28.
Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(KWTX)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A man and his dog are dead following a rollover crash Wednesday in Florence County, Wis.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to State Highway 101, south of County Highway D, for the rollover at 4:56 p.m. central on July 28.

The man who was driving had to be extricated by the Florence Fire Department, before he was treated at the scene and taken to Dickinson County Healthcare System. The man was later transferred to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, where he died from his injuries.

His dog was also in the vehicle when it crashed, and it died at the scene.

The name and age of the man and his dog have not yet been released.

The crash investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated if more information is made available.

Florence Fire Department, Fence Fire Department, Florence Rescue and Integrity paramedics assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
Public opinion on marijuana changing since legalization
Storm damage clean-up at one Marenisco area home, July 27-July 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
Mugshot for Jesse Raye Matusewic.
Man arraigned on drug charges in Gogebic County following GIANT investigation
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
According to a post by Elsa Green on Facebook, Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dogo and...
Keweenaw County K9 finds woman’s wedding rings at Eagle River beach

Latest News

Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Ironwood man convicted on criminal sexual conduct charges, but remains at large
NMU Theatre and Dance planning big year
NMU Theater and Dance gearing up for a big year
Rise Up Yoga Studio
Starting the day with intention