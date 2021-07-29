Advertisement

Mackinac Marine Rescue: ‘Don’t use pool toys’ on the Great Lakes on windy days

The Mackinac Island rescue team broke it’s 2020 Search and Rescue record, and we’re not even into August yet.
A lime green floatie on the water.
A lime green floatie on the water.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - A Great Lakes water rescue agency is reminding swimmers and boaters to be cautious on the Great Lakes, especially on windy days.

According to the Mackinac Marine Rescue on Mackinac Island, the team broke it’s 2020 Search and Rescue record, and we’re not even into August yet. Last year, 13 rescues took place. This year just reached 14.

And, for a lot of those rescues, pool floaties are involved.

“Please, don’t use pool toys on the [Great] Lakes on windy days and label them with your name and phone number if you do,” MMR said on Facebook. “Don’t take kayaks out on the [Great] Lakes unless you know how to recover from swamping (and label them, too.)”

MMR also reminded the public to always have and wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.

While the agency was created for water rescues, the team always hopes its services won’t be called upon.

“As much as we love working on the boat, we would much rather we were not needed!” MMR said.

If you have non-emergency questions for Mackinac Marine Rescue, you can message the organization on Facebook or by email at mmr@cityofmi.org.

