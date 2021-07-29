Advertisement

Laurium Police looking for information about a stolen Black GMC Arcadia

According to officers, the SUV was taken sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 and noon on Wednesday, July 28.
A Laurium Police vehicle
A Laurium Police vehicle(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - Police in Laurium are looking for a stolen Black GMC Arcadia. The vehicle’s license plate number is DHX117. There is also a front license plate that reads, ‘BOOTJACK.’

According to officers, the SUV was taken sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 and noon on Wednesday, July 28. It was taken from Dave’s Auto parking lot. They keys were left in the SUV.

If anyone sees the vehicle, call the Laurium Police Department at 906-337-4000.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
Public opinion on marijuana changing since legalization
Storm damage clean-up at one Marenisco area home, July 27-July 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
Mugshot for Jesse Raye Matusewic.
Man arraigned on drug charges in Gogebic County following GIANT investigation
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
According to a post by Elsa Green on Facebook, Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dogo and...
Keweenaw County K9 finds woman’s wedding rings at Eagle River beach

Latest News

New Life Community Center to open early next year
New Life Community Center to open early next year
Great Lakes Recovery Centers holds 14th annual Run for Recovery
Great Lakes Recovery Centers holds 14th annual Run for Recovery
Firewood needed for seniors in Upper Michigan
Firewood needed for seniors in Upper Michigan
Flivver Fest returns to Kingsford
Flivver Fest returns to Kingsford