Laurium Police looking for information about a stolen Black GMC Arcadia

LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - Police in Laurium are looking for a stolen Black GMC Arcadia. The vehicle’s license plate number is DHX117. There is also a front license plate that reads, ‘BOOTJACK.’

According to officers, the SUV was taken sometime between 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 and noon on Wednesday, July 28. It was taken from Dave’s Auto parking lot. They keys were left in the SUV.

If anyone sees the vehicle, call the Laurium Police Department at 906-337-4000.

