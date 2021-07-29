Advertisement

Ironwood man convicted on criminal sexual conduct charges, but remains at large

19-year-old Trent Perlich was convicted Wednesday, but left for lunch while the jury deliberated, and never returned to court.
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.
Mugshot for Trent Mitchell Perlich.(Gogebic County Jail)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ironwood man was convicted on criminal sexual conduct charges in Gogebic County Circuit Court on Wednesday, but remains at large.

According to Gogebic County Prosecutor, Nick Jacobs, 19-year-old Trent Perlich, of Ironwood, was found guilty by a 12-person jury 3 separate counts of criminal sexual conduct in the 1st degree on July 28, 2021.

Each count is a felony carrying up to life in prison with a mandatory minimum term of 25 years, including lifetime electronic monitoring as a registered sex offender.

Jacobs said that what is unusual about this case is that the defendant was allowed to remain free on bond through the trial and had made all court appearances, however, while the jury was deliberating the defendant was allowed to go for lunch, but never returned. The jury returned their verdict in Perlich’s absence. 

The prosecutor obtained a nationwide pick-up warrant for Perlich’s apprehension and arrest and his bond was revoked by Circuit Court Judge Michael Pope.

Perlich remains at large and his whereabouts are unknown. Local law enforcement is actively attempting to locate him.

Perlich is described as 5′11″ tall, 155 pounds with green eyes and dark brown hair (pictured above). Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Office at 906-667-0203.

