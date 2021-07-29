Great Lakes Recovery Centers holds 14th annual Run for Recovery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Great Lakes Recovery Centers held its 14th annual Run for Recovery with multiple walks across the region. One of those walks happened in Marquette.

participants gathered at Sue B’s House, which is a recovery center for women, and walked to and from the ore dock along the lakeshore.

The event is meant to support the specialty housing needed to give those healing from addiction a safe environment. This was also the first walk held in person in two years.

“It’s really nice,” said GLRC’s Central Regional Operations Director, Jessica Murawski. “It’s nice to have some normalcy with it. It’s nice to be able to hang out with your co-workers and participate.”

People are also given a virtual walk option for the rest of the week. Walks were also held in Sault Ste. Marie and L’Anse, which also have recovery centers.

All of the proceeds from the event will be equally distributed to all four U.P. recovery houses.

