Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Woman, 18, hospitalized after 12-foot crocodile attacks her on vacation in Mexico

By KGO Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 2:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) - An 18-year-old from California is recovering in the hospital after a crocodile bit her and dragged her into the ocean while she was vacationing in Mexico.

Kiana Hummel’s vacation to Puerto Vallarta was supposed to be a fun getaway before the 18-year-old headed off to college, but it turned into a real life nightmare when she was attacked by a 12-foot crocodile.

“All of a sudden, it came up, and then, I felt heaviness on my leg. I looked down, and I feel like I’m getting pulled,” Hummel said.

Kiana Hummel, 18, (right) was supposed to have a fun getaway in Mexico before college, but the...
Kiana Hummel, 18, (right) was supposed to have a fun getaway in Mexico before college, but the trip turned into a real life nightmare when she was attacked by a 12-foot crocodile.(Source: Ariana Martinez, KGO via CNN)

Hummel says the attack happened just before midnight at the Marriott Resort where she was staying with a friend. The two had decided to go for a late night swim when the crocodile attacked, pulling Hummel into the ocean.

Sarah Laney, a vacationer from St. Louis, was nearby on the beach and heard screaming when the attack happened. She and her friends ran to help.

“It was most definitely one of the craziest, scariest things I’ve ever experienced,” Laney said.

The group saw Hummel battling with the massive crocodile, its teeth latched deep into her right shin then her left ankle.

“I was just kind of hitting him wherever I could,” Hummel said.

Eventually, the group was able to free Hummel from the crocodile’s grip and carry her away from shore.

Hummel suffered extensive muscle and tissue damage, all the way to the bones, and is currently unable to walk. She remains hospitalized in Marin County, California, where she is expected to undergo a second surgery soon.

Doctors say she will have a full recovery, but it will take time.

A spokesperson for Marriott confirmed the crocodile attack and said in a statement, “The safety and security of our guests and associates are our top priority and we can confirm that appropriate signage as well as night patrolling and red flags are properly in place.”

Both Hummel and Laney say nobody at the property warned them to be careful. Neither had seen the warning sign, which they say was small, mostly in Spanish and not lit up at night.

According to a Spanish-language news report, another woman was attack on the same beach in 2018.

Copyright 2021 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana
Public opinion on marijuana changing since legalization
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
Storm damage clean-up at one Marenisco area home, July 27-July 28, 2021.
UPDATE: Power outages, storm damage cleanup continues in western UP
Mugshot for Jesse Raye Matusewic.
Man arraigned on drug charges in Gogebic County following GIANT investigation
According to a post by Elsa Green on Facebook, Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office K9 Dogo and...
Keweenaw County K9 finds woman’s wedding rings at Eagle River beach

Latest News

Joel Rosa says his dog, Maggie, saved his life when she woke him in the middle of the night and...
‘She’s my hero’: Dog’s barking saves owner from house fire
Fire officials believe a lightning strike led to the fire, which burned through the roof.
Fla. man credits dog with saving him from house fire
Doctors say the young woman will make a full recovery from her injuries, but it will take time.
GRAPHIC: 18-year-old attacked, dragged by crocodile on vacation in Mexico
Ron Popeil was the quintessential TV pitchman and inventor known to generations of viewers for...
Ron Popeil, inventor and king of TV pitchmen, dies at 86