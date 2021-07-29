Full Meter-thon will raise funds for inclusive ‘Kids Cove 2’ playground

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The community is invited to get involved in a fundraiser to make Marquette a more inclusive place for all children.

The Full Meter-thon is an event to support the construction of the new Kids Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor Park. The playground, called Kids Cove 2, will be accessible to kids of all abilities.

The Full Meter-thon will be an all-day event featuring live music, activities, food, drinks, and a one meter “race” that anyone can participate in. All funds will go toward the construction of playground equipment that every child can use, regardless of disabilities.

“We have grandparents that can’t bring their kids to the playground because it’s not ADA approved; we have kids that are afraid to try because it’s not set up for them,” said Stephanie Jones, Full Meter-thon task force member. “This way, we can include as many people as we can to enjoy the things that Marquette has to offer.”

The Meter-thon will take place Saturday, September 25. Entry to the event will be free, and registration for the meter race is $25.

To learn more about the event, check out Marquette Full Meter Thon on Facebook. For more information about Kids Cove 2, click here.

