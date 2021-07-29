Advertisement

Downtown Manistique painting new mural

It’s the third “Power of Words” mural in the city.
Painting "Harmony" in downtown Manistique.
Painting "Harmony" in downtown Manistique.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Manistique community is giving another downtown wall a makeover.

Mia Tavonatti has been a fulltime artist for more than 30 years. She created the “Power of Words Project” to bring U.P. communities together around local art.

“Every time you walk by them, you know, it’s a seed that’s planted in the consciousness of the community. Great art is very powerful,” said Tavonatti.

Now, she’s painting downtown Manistique’s newest mural, “Harmony”, on the side of the St. Vincent de Paul Annex on S Cedar St.

“Every letter is individual, it has its own characteristics, but they’re all connected and as the black and white stripes move through them, they take on different colors, variation,” said Tavonatti.

Lake Effect Community Arts and the Schoolcraft Tourism and Commerce Center helped organize volunteers for the project and offered support for the mural.

“It’s going to be something that people will stop and notice where before it was just a way to get from point a to point B.,” said Shiels, treasurer for Lake Effect Community Arts.

Locals host visiting artists and restaurants provide meals – making the mural a true community project.

“These murals really bring that energy to life with all of this art on the walls. Because it’s not just art, it’s all about the people in our community,” said Alison Cook, director for Schoolcraft Tourism and Commerce Center.

Like the letters on the wall, each community member is different, but they come together in perfect harmony.

“All their special skill sets, all their uniqueness come together to create the real color, the real subtlety and the real diversity that I think you find in communities when people come together,” said Tavonatti.

Tavonatti hopes to have this mural finished in the next few days. Then she will head to Marquette for her tenth mural, “Natural.”

Funding for the mural came from Cuppad, Patronicity and the Michigan Development Council.

