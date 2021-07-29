Copper Country locales awarded in ‘Lake Superior Magazine’ 2021 Best of the Lake Awards

KEWEENAW, HOUGHTON COUNTIES, Mich. (WLUC) - If Lake Superior Magazine’s 2021 Best of the Lake Awards were an Olympic event, the Keweenaw Peninsula would be bringing home a lot of gold this year.

The magazine’s annual poll asked readers to choose their favorite Lake Superior locations for topics like fall colors, dining, shopping, lodging, and more. Of the nine possible award categories, seven Keweenaw favorites were named “readers top choice” for Michigan.

List of 2021 Michigan Best of the Lake Awards:

Brockway Mountain - Best Place to Take in Fall Colors

Fitzgerald’s – Best Local Food Takeout

Keweenaw Mountain Lodge – Best Place for Friendly Lodging (Fitzgerald’s Runner Up)

Jampot – Best Sweet Treat Shop

Quincy Mine – Best Historic Site or Museum

Copper World – Best Local Shop

Bete Grise Bay – Best Place to Play in the Water (Great Sand Bay Runner Up)

According to Brad Barnett, Executive Director of the Keweenaw Convention & Visitors Bureau, the recognition comes at a time when travelers are looking for unique and authentic outdoor experiences.

“One of the defining characteristics of the Keweenaw Peninsula is the abundance of Lake Superior shoreline and pristine wilderness,” Barnett explained. “It’s a little different this far north, and I think people who discover the Keweenaw Peninsula appreciate that it’s raw, untamed, and still undiscovered.”

Tom Wright, of the Quincy Mine Hoist Association, was grateful for the recognition.

“The Quincy Mine Hoist Association would like to express our gratitude for selection as Best Historic Site/Museum in the ‘Best of The Lake 2021′ awards. If it weren’t for the many visitors that come to Quincy, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do--renovation and preservation of the historic Quincy Mining Company property and buildings, but even more important, for the opportunity to share the stories of the impact of Michigan’s Copper Country in the growth of our nation.”

