Construction continues at site of Marquette’s new Third Street Marketplace

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Scaffolding remains at the new Third Street Marketplace in Marquette. Project manager Joe Constance, though, says work at the former Valle’s Market is almost done.

“It’s getting exciting now because it’s getting close to the finish,” said Constance. “It’s been a long winter and a long haul, and painfully so sometimes. But, as it gets closer and closer, it gets more exciting.”

The marketplace was supposed to open in early May, but there were delays.

“There are material shortages everywhere, and there are labor shortages,” Constance stated. “And so, coming up on all the permits, construction codes, and meeting and complying with everything is a challenge.”

The Fish Express and Ultimate Sandwich Co. food trucks will continue operating on the property. New separated businesses will include Taiga Comics and Games, Peace Pie Company, Boulanger’s, and Cognition Brewing Co.

Kevin Bray, who owns Fish Express, is co-owning Boulanger’s.

“I would probably use one of cognition’s beers to make beer brats,” Bray said. “I would just use one of their beers to cook beer brats the traditional way that they should be cooked.”

Bray also named the upcoming restaurant after Monsieur Boulanger, who opened the first-ever restaurant in 1765.

“I named my new adventure after him as a tribute to him,” Bray explained, “because I’ve been in this business for 30 years, and I’m almost towards the end of my career.”

Constance believes the marketplace could be a gathering spot.

“We tried to get it so that everything was related to food, beverage or entertainment,” he said. “And that’s the way it’s turning out. People can come here and make choices as they get here.”

If all goes according to plan, construction is expected to be complete by early Fall. The hope is for Taiga Comics and Games to open in late September and the Cognition Brewing Co. to start operating next year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.