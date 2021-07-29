Advertisement

Cannabis industry continues to grow in Munising

Higher Love opened in May, and two other retailers are currently in development.
Higher Love opened its Munising store in May.
Higher Love opened its Munising store in May.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The cannabis industry in Munising is growing at a fast pace.

Higher Love opened its Munising location in May. It is the retailer’s third store, in addition to Crystal Falls and Marquette.

President Joni Moore says business has been great this summer.

“Because it’s such a busy area, we are doing everything we can to prepare for a large number of customers and to help as many people as we can flow through the store on their way to enjoying their vacations,” said Moore.

While the local community has been supportive, Moore says Higher Love is especially popular with tourists.

“Cannabis lends itself to natural environments and natural activities like hiking, kayaking, sitting around a campfire, visiting with friends,” she said. “I think that’s why people are naturally attracted to it.”

The Fire Station, which has four locations across the U.P., is set to open a Munising store this year at the site of the former Frozen Flamingo. However, construction delays have pushed its opening date to late fall.

On Wednesday, Fire Station owners asked the City of Munising Planning Commission for a permit to sell cannabis products out of a trailer until the building is ready. The Commission denied their request.

Some Commission members say allowing Fire Station to temporarily sell out of a trailer could set an unwelcomed precedent. Others say it would be unfair to other new businesses.

One commissioner explained her personal view after the meeting.

“Other businesses have not had the issues in their timeline that were the case in this place,” said commissioner Wendy Irish. “It felt like if we had approved this, we would be not being fair to the people that had gone before, because they took risks and they lived with the risks.”

Another cannabis business is in development in Munising. It will be located at the former Shooters Firehouse Brewpub. The owners want to grow, process, and sell on the property. Read more about that business here.

Just outside Munising, Lume is planning to open a dispensary. Management is currently hiring staff. Application information is available here.

