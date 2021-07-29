Behind a front conditions become breezy
A cold front is slowly working through the area. Behind it winds out of the north ramp up and becomes breezy this afternoon. This will cause large waves, strong rip currents, and dangerous swimming conditions for beaches in Marquette and Alger Counties. Our next round of showers comes tomorrow night into Saturday.
Today: Breezy with partly sunny skies and cooler
>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: Upper 70s west, low 70s east
Saturday: Morning scattered showers followed by another round of scattered showers late in the afternoon
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and staying seasonably cool
>Highs: Low 70s
Monday: Mostly sunny and cool
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Upper 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
