Behind a front conditions become breezy

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
A cold front is slowly working through the area. Behind it winds out of the north ramp up and becomes breezy this afternoon. This will cause large waves, strong rip currents, and dangerous swimming conditions for beaches in Marquette and Alger Counties. Our next round of showers comes tomorrow night into Saturday.

Today: Breezy with partly sunny skies and cooler

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s north, mid to upper 70s south

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 70s west, low 70s east

Saturday: Morning scattered showers followed by another round of scattered showers late in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny and staying seasonably cool

>Highs: Low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

