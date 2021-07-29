Advertisement

Bay College Thomas L. Butch Library naming ceremony held

The library was named after a board member of 47 years.
Thomas L. Butch Library at Bay College.
Thomas L. Butch Library at Bay College.
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College renamed its library to the Thomas L. Butch Library, named after a board member.

Thomas Butch has been a Bay College board member for 47 years. He was re-elected eight times, has worked with four out of the college’s five presidents and many people said he always supported the students.

Butch’s peers describe him as a passionate man, saying he spent a lot of hours volunteering for the college. But Butch says he’s the fortunate one to have worked alongside so many great people.

“It’s been such a privilege and pleasure to be here at Bay College. I’ve just enjoyed it so much, I’ve been so privileged to work with wonderful people,” said Thomas Butch, a board member for Bay College.

Bay College provided cupcakes and drinks for everyone after the ceremony.

